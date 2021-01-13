Mother shares death certificate of Springfield man shot, killed by DEA agents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The mother of Caleb Slay, the 25-year-old man shot and killed by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents in the front yard of his Springfield home, posted Caleb’s death certificate online Wednesday, Jan. 13.

According to the death certificate, Caleb’s death was caused by gunshot wounds to the head.

The DEA agents on Caleb’s street were doing surveillance on a person who they saw engage in a hand to hand sale of drugs.

DEA said the agents were approaching the person when Caleb arrived, approached the agents, and was ultimately shot by the agents.

Caleb’s mother is calling for charges to be filed in her son’s death.

KOLR10’s reporter Jesse Inman interviewed Caleb’s mother. Hear why she is frustrated with the police investigation in the now two-month-old case on KOLR10 News at 10 p.m.