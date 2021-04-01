Mother of missing woman asks people to avoid helping search in Gasconade River

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The search continues for a woman who fell into the Gasconade River on Friday, March 26.

Maria Murrell’s mother, Twila Barnes, said many well-intentioned people are bringing their boats to the river to help out, but it is actually complicating the search.

“We appreciate that so many people care about her and want to help. But at this point in time, it’s best that we allow the Missouri Highway Patrol, allow them to do their job, this is what they’re good at. And I would hate for something to happen, another accident to happen, and someone else looking for her ends up needing to be searched or rescued.”

Twila Barnes

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mariah Murrell was on a camping trip when she slipped and fell into the river.

