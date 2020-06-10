Mother, child shot when boy finds gun in St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) – A St. Louis official says a mother and her young son were shot when the preschooler found a gun in their St. Louis home and fired the weapon.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Tuesday.

Anthony Bell, a committeeman for the St. Louis Democratic Central Committee, said the woman, who is in her 20s, was shot in the buttocks and the child, who is about 4-year-old, was shot in a leg. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not release any details of the shooting, including the names of the mother and son or their medical conditions. Bell told reporters of the shooting after conferring with police.