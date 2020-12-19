Most people in Greene County can now get ahold of their personal property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Most Greene County residents can get ahold of their 2020 personal property tax statements.

The statements are available on the County Collector’s website. If you don’t want to go online, everyone is expected to receive a paper statement in the mail during the week of Dec. 20.

Real estate tax payments are still due by Dec. 31, but the due date for personal property tax statements is Jan. 31.

Individuals can pay both real estate and personal taxes online, by mail or in person at the Greene County Historic Courthouse which can be found at 940 N. Booneville Ave.

Those with questions are asked to call the Greene County Collectors Office at (417) 868-4036.