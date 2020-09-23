Morning webcast – September 23, 2020

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up this morning on Daybreak, four women charged in connection to the murder of a Christian County man. We’ll take a closer look at what’s in the court documents.

And, local health leaders are giving us a peek at what the recovery from COVID-19 could look like.

Also, as many people filed for unemployment this year some might have questions about their next tax return. One missouri professor is hoping to answer their questions.

These stories and more, this morning on Daybreak.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau