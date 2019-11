SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Coming up on Daybreak, a nation in mourning yet again.” he shot two people and I saw that happen.” The Saugus high school shooting suspect alive- but critical after trying to kill himself, “he always had a lot of people around him who loved him and I think he forgot that.

And, how much food are you wasting? You might think twice before buying veggies after you see this story.

These stories and more, this morning on Daybreak.