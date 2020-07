SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Coming up this morning on Daybreak, Medicaid could be expanding in the state. What that would mean for Missouri residents?

And, the difference between a face covering or a face shield, and which one gives your better protection, we talk to a doctor to find out.

Also, we’re taking a look back at a local icon’s legacy. We’re celebrating the life of David Leong

These stories and more this morning on Daybreak.