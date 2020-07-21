Morning webcast – July 21, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Coming up this morning on Daybreak, Nixa City Council meeting voted on a citywide mask ordinance last night., and the final verdict was unanimous. We’ll tell you whether that ordinance passed.

And, more school districts are releasing their back to school plan amid the coronavirus pandemic. What plans a neighboring school district hopes to have in place.

Also, Missouri Governor Mike Parson was in Springfield yesterday. How the governor plans to keep the state safe from violent crimes.

These stories and more this morning on Daybreak.