SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up this morning on Daybreak, a man charged with intentionally infecting a woman with HIV faces new charges for the same crime.

And, we look at the legality of Chipotle hiring nurses to look at employees who call in sick, and whether or not other businesses could follow suit.

Also, they call it the best job ever: how the Free Store Ministry in Lebanon is providing for kids ahead of the holidays.

These stories and more, this morning on Daybreak.