SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Coming up this morning on Daybreak, how people hear in Springfield are making sure others have the chance to get vaccinated for the flu.

And, some renters in the Ozarks could be in danger of being evicted why experts are concerned over a possible eviction wave.

Also, why docotrs say to still be cautious even if you have surivived COVD-19.

These stories and more, this morning on Daybreak.