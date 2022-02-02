SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Some Springfield residents are without power this Wednesday as a result of a morning collision due to icy roadways.

City Utilities has spent the afternoon repairing a downed powerline at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and State Street.

Joel Alexander of City Utilities said around 10:30 a.m. a driver lost control of their vehicle and slid in front of a City Utility bus. The collision caused the vehicles to strike a guy wire at the intersection.

Alexander said as of about 4:30 p.m., crews will be working in the area for a few more hours.