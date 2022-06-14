SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will be working to repair pavement on the westbound Route 60/James River Freeway ramp at U.S. 65 Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

MoDOT said drivers should expect lane traffic delays between 8:30 Wednesday morning and 4:00 Wednesday afternoon.

The westbound James River Freeway ramp to Northbound Route 65 will be open, but the east end of the ramp will be restricted where crews are working. There will be crew members and large equipment near traffic and MoDOT said drivers should avoid the area if they can on Wednesday.

Drivers who frequently travel on James River Freeway in Springfield are used to seeing construction. MoDOT has been working on a project to widen the freeway to six lanes between U.S. 65 and National Avenue. The project also included building a roundabout that connects Glenstone Avenue, Republic Road, and Nature Center Way.

You can read all about the project on MoDOT’s website. MoDOT had previously told OzarksFirst it hoped to complete the project by the end of May or the beginning of June.

If you need to fill up your car before heading out Wednesday morning, check our Gas Price Tracker first to find the cheapest gallon of gas in your neighborhood.