More women working in construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Construction is slowly seeing a growth in the number of women employees, specifically leadership roles.

More women are working as operations managers, branch managers, superintendent, and women out in the field.

“One member of our group she’s in roofing, she’s not afraid to get out there and start swinging the hammer on top of the roof,” said Stephanie San Paolo, project accountant.

“Even those people that may be thinking you know well I sit behind a desk,” said Megan Short, executive director of Springfield Contractors Association. “They can still move out, and sometimes make more money doing the trades.”

The local chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction received a proclamation from the city of Springfield today.

“Hereby proclaim the week of March 1 through 7, 2020, to be Women in Construction Week, and encourage all citizens to join me in recognizing the NAWIC Southwest chapter,” said Phyllis Ferguson, mayor pro tem in Springfield.

Ferguson recognized the group for increasing female employees in construction to 9.9%.

“I had a fellow tell me, I’m working on a construction project, I like a woman on a project because they’re so much more detail-oriented, and they get things done they ought to be done,” Ferguson said. “And I’m like, Yes!”

The goal of this new week is to encourage more women to join the industry.

“It’s not just the guys, the girls can do this too,” San Paolo said. “They don’t want to go to college, and they can do a trade as well.”

OTC’s Center for Workforce Development and general contractor Branco’s Enterprises are now partnering to instruct their Carpentry Apprenticeship Program based here in Springfield.

As a part of their workweek, Branco’s apprentices will be receiving instruction a few hours a week at OTC.