More violent crimes prosecuted on a federal level since the ‘Safer Streets Initiative’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Since the launching of the attorney general’s “Safer Streets Initiative” at the beginning of this year, there have been more violent crimes prosecuted on the federal level.

Two assistant attorney generals in Kansas City and one in Springfield were sworn in as special assistant U.S. attorneys earlier this year.

This means they can prosecute crimes at the federal level and criminals will generally be prosecuted quickly and receive harsher sentences.

Missouri is the first state to create this partnership with the U.S. attorney.

Since the initiative started there are already six indictments and five convictions in Springfield.

“The men and women of law enforcement who go out on the streets every night to fight violent crime, it’s important for us, as a community that they need to know that they are supported by the attorney general’s office.” Eric Schmitt said, Missouri attorney general.

Attorney general Schmitt also said Springfield is becoming a bigger city, and unfortunately, crime will be one of the issues that come along with being a bigger city.