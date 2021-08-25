More than 150 Missourians are $10,000 richer; here’s how you can get in on the next vaccine incentive drawing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services has announced the first group of winners of the MO VIP vaccine incentive program.

Missourians who are already fully vaccinated, or who get their COVID-19 vaccination, are eligible to enter to win $10,000. Entrants who are aged 12-17 can enter to win a $10,000 education savings account.

The state awarded cash prizes to 160 Missourians in the first drawing and education savings accounts to 20 12-17-year-olds.

Eight of the cash prize winners and two of the education savings account winners are from Greene County.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson tweeted about one of the young winners, 12-year-old Cooper Norton from St. Charles, Missouri.

Cooper Norton, age 12, of St. Charles was one of the winners of the first drawing of the MO VIP. His younger sister, who is not yet eligible for vaccination, was born with Cystic Fibrosis, a respiratory disorder that could become more problematic when combined with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/MPyjOOIZBR — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 25, 2021

The next deadline to enter is Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. The state will announce those winners on September 8, 2021.

The drawings will continue through October 20. The last deadline to register is on October 6.