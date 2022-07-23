LEBANON, Mo. – More than a dozen crews spent Saturday fighting a wildfire in Lebanon, defending buildings and homes from the fire.

The fire near Pelican Drive in Lebanon burned 120 acres, according to authorities. A second fire burned five acres and a mobile home. We are working to learn more about that fire.

A homeowner who lives nearby said they notices smoke around noon Saturday and then saw flames shooting as high as 30 feet in the air.

As of 9:00 p.m. Saturday night, crews were working to get the fire contained.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.