More restrictions eased as 1 million Missourians vaccinated

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A year after Missouri officials announced the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the state, local governments continue to relax virus-related restrictions.

The moves come as the state announced more than 1 million residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

On Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced several restrictions would be eased, including allowing businesses to stay open to midnight and increasing the cap on public gatherings. Cape Giradeau officials voted Monday to replace the city’s mask mandate with a statement that wearing masks is “highly recommended.”

Gov. Mike Parson issued a statement noting his administration’s efforts to fight the virus in the last year, and praising state residents for their cooperation.