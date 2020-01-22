More options for delivery here in Springfield: Certified nurse midwives

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Pregnant women now have more delivery options here in Springfield, especially for low-risk cases.

Mercy Hospital offered a meeting today for pregnant women to come in and learn more about what the experiences of going through a midwife birth is.

When the patient is in labor, midwives talk to them throughout the day, give guidance, stay with them through delivery, provide postpartum services and a home visit in 24-hours.

The program started in 2017 and now Mercy Hospital has four certified nurse midwives.

A mom present at the event today, Jenny Phillips, has nine children and used midwives for eight of them.

“I just love the personal care that the midwife gives you, and that’s what always intimidated me about the hospitals, is not really knowing who’s coming in and out,” Phillips said.

(Sarah Jones / Certified Nurse Midwife, Mercy Hospital): “Pregnancy is one of the most vulnerable times of a woman’s life, and midwives are really there to support them through that process, physicians are too, for sure, but I feel like we really support the normal in-patients and empower them to make their own decisions,” said Sarah Jones, certified nurse midwife at Mercy Hospital.