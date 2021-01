ROGERSVILLE, Mo. - They didn't think he was going to survive. But, he did. A veterinarian at the Dickerson Park Zoo calls the recovery of a poisoned eagle a medical miracle. This afternoon, the bald eagle, which was treated for lead poisoning, got released back into the wild. His recovery took only two weeks.

Ozarks First reporter David Chasanov saw the bird fly in Rogersville. The eagle looked great, considering two weeks ago he was having seizures. His recovery wouldn’t have been possible without two men in Rogersville who helped the bird when he was down.