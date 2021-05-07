More 55+ apartment complexes are opening in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Banners on complexes are inviting people who are 55-years-old and up to move in, but management companies are inviting other ages in to help keep the units full.

Many new apartment complexes catering to the senior crowed are popping up around the Ozarks.

“The 55-plus gives the resident the ability to come and go as they please, have the company they please,” said Angela Frizell, with TLC Properties.

To comply with fair housing guidelines, TLC Properties set 20% of its units aside for those under 55.

“Where there are open availabilities or units and we are under that percentage then we do have more of a first come, first serve basis,” said Frizell.

Diane Lee, a resident at TLC, said its good to have some younger people around.

“They are quiet, yes,” said Lee.

With more baby boomers settling down into their golden years, we can expect to see more of these places going up.

“As we are growing and as we are aging, and we are growing as a culture, we are just learning what works better,” said Frizell. “The 55-plus is just a super option for those who are that age.”

The U.S. Census Bureau said all baby boomers will reach ages 65 or older by 2030.