Months long project expected to impact traffic on James River Freeway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Road crews will begin widening James River Freeway Monday, March 15, and it could cause some traffic impact in South Springfield.

A lane will be added to 60 in both directions between National and Highway 65. Along with the extra lane, three ramps will be widened: The westbound off-ramp at both Glenstone and National on 60 and the eastbound on-ramp to 65.

The last task for road crews will be to resurface 60 between Glenstone and Highland Springs.

Nighttime lane closures will happen on 60 during the project and narrowed lanes on 60 and 65 during the day.

The project is expected to take several months to complete.