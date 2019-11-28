Money donated to local community projects

Mo. — The Community Foundation of The Ozarks awarded $80,000 in grants to collaborative, community projects.

The money was divided into seven groups and will be used to fund projects that promote diversity and inclusion.

‘Promo Fund’ was awarded the largest grant which was about $16,000.

The group plans to use the money for an “LGBTQ Civic Engagement & Leadership Project,”

The Greene County Library also was awarded $11,000.

It will use the money to buy devices and materials for children with autism and other developmental disabilities.

One example is noise-canceling headphones.