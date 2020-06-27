Monett’s mayor and City Council release statement asking residents to wear a mask

MONETT, Mo. — The mayor and City Council of Monett released a statement asking all residents to wear masks when not social distancing.
According to the statement, there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, and they want residents to “remain vigilant in protecting ourselves from the virus until a vaccine is developed and widespread immunizations are possible.”
You can read the entire statement below:
Monett and Barry and Lawrence counties are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. We, as a community, need to remain vigilant in protecting ourselves from the virus until a vaccine is developed and widespread immunizations are possible. As the elected representatives of our community, we are strongly encouraging everyone to wear face coverings when in close contact with others. Everyone should be practicing social distancing and using enhanced hygiene practices. By wearing face masks, you are protecting others from possible contamination. We understand that some may resist wearing masks for various reasons. We are asking everyone to voluntarily comply with this request for the benefit of the community and the health and safety of all residents and visitors. This is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 until we get a successful vaccine. When the pandemic began to affect us in southwest Missouri, our hope was that COVID-19 could be slowed and contained within a matter of weeks, however, this past week has shown that it will likely last much longer. We must look at this challenge as a process that may take several months. We can meet this challenge. The way that we live and work has changed in ways that we’d never expected, but we’ve shown before that we can adapt and change for the better. Let’s do this together.The mayor and City Council of Monett