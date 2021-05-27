Monett working to protect buildings from flooding

MONETT, Mo. — Residents in Monett are working on keeping their businesses and buildings safe from the flooding brought on by the storm on Thursday, May 27.

According to Fire Chief Tom Jones, flooding has been a common occurrence during his 38 years of being Monett’s fire chief.

Jones said residents set up sandbags to try and prevent water from getting into their facilities, but experts brought in to try and help with the problem said there is not a lot anyone can do about the flooding.

“Takes a lot of money, and that’s something we don’t have,” said Jones.

When it rains, it floods Kelly Creek, which runs through the town. Broadway Street is completely covered and Jones said nobody is allowed to cross.

So far, Jones said there has been 12 water rescues, but everyone involved is okay.

View some photos below of the flooding in Monett: