MONETT, Mo. – Monett Police officers located a stolen vehicle involved in a burglary from Lawrence County outside a residence on Lincoln Street late Friday morning.

When officers arrived, they saw that weapons that had been inside the stolen vehicle were no longer inside it.

Officers attempted to contact the driver, but the person fled into the residence.

Since the person who ran inside could have been armed, patrol officers attempted to persuade the person to exit the house.

At about 11:30 am, police contacted an 18-year-old female. She is being detained during the investigation.

at 2:15 pm a search warrant was executed by the Monett Special Response Team, resulting in a minor and a 24-year-old woman exiting the residence and being detained during the investigation.

Stolen items have been identified and officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Lawrence County Sheriff Department, Barry County Sheriff Department, and Department of Conservation arrived on the scene to assist in securing the area. The Monett Fire Department and Barry-Lawrence County Ambulance responded to stand by in case of emergency.