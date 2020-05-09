Monett High School seniors recognized with a caravan

MONETT, Mo. — Monett High School recognized their seniors with a caravan to celebrate their final year of high school.

Students met at the high school around 6:30 p.m. to decorate their cars before joining a caravan.

The community gathered to applaud the seniors dressed in caps and gowns as they passed by in their cars.

The caravan even got a special escort from the Monett Police Department and a salute thanks to the fire department.

Three students at the event said at the very least, this graduation caravan will make for a good story in the future.

