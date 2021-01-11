Monday’s inauguration in Jefferson City kicks off celebration of 200 years of Missouri history

(Missourinet)– About 2,000 people are expected to attend Monday’s inauguration ceremonies at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. The festivities will help kick off the historic celebration of 200 years of Missouri history.

State Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Defiance, plans to bring his children to the 2021 Bicentennial inauguration ceremony.

“That’s one of the exciting things about being a part of this, not just for myself but my family. I have two young boys and for them to be parts of history and things and then learn about it, this is just an amazing experience,” Hicks says.

James Harris of Jefferson City, who co-chairs the inaugural committee, tells Missourinet that he expects about 2,000 people to attend. The ceremony on the Capitol lawn will start Monday morning at 11:07, with Bicentennial remarks from Gary Kremer of the State Historical Society of Missouri.

August will be the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s statehood.

After a performance from the Missouri State University Chorale, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, will convene a rare joint session of the Legislature, on the Capitol lawn.

The oaths of office will be administered at 11:40 a.m. to Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R), State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick (R), Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft (R) and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe (R).

Missouri Supreme Court Justice Mary R. Russell will swear Lt. Governor Kehoe in, and Governor Parson will be sworn-in by Jackson County Circuit Judge Sarah Castle, who is disabled.

Governor Parson appointed Judge Castle to her position in October.

Secretary Ashcroft will be sworn-in by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem, and Treasurer Fitzpatrick will be sworn-in by Judge Johnnie Cox from Missouri’s 39th Circuit in Monett.

Attorney General Schmitt will be sworn-in by Judge Thomas Albers.

Governor Parson will be sworn-in at high noon, after the bells ring at the nearby St. Peter Catholic Church. He will deliver his inaugural address at 12:04, and it’s expected to be a 16-minute speech.

Parson defeated Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway by about 500,000 votes in November’s gubernatorial election.

Representative Hicks expects hope and safety to be two of the themes in the governor’s inaugural address. Hicks says COVID remains a major issue.

“I think the people (Missourians) are wanting to hear him (Governor Parson) say that we’re secure, we’re going to be safe. We’ve got viruses, we’re implementing them. He does have a great (vaccine) plan for it. I’ve read it, I’ve seen it,” says Hicks.

In addition to the joint session of the Legislature, several members of Missouri’s congressional delegation are expected to attend. Former Missouri Governors Jay Nixon (D) and John Ashcroft (R) are also expected to attend.

