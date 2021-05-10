Mom says it was “Very very scary” becoming a mother during the COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — New mothers said they still learned how to parent despite being in the middle of a pandemic.

We spoke with Danielle Blue, who lept into motherhood right at the beginning of the COVID-19 struggles.

She says the entire journey was scary since hospitals weren’t allowing more than one supporter at birth, so she ended up giving birth at a birthing center.

More challenges came after the birth, including just trying to be safe from COVID-19. As a working family, they couldn’t afford to have one or both parents hooked to a ventilator when there’s a newborn baby to take care of daily.

Blue says the most difficult thing was her inability to let her son socialize and see other people as compared to what a normal child can be exposed to.

“Being a new mom, I was like, I’ll get to meet other moms, and that’ll be really exciting,” said Blue. “Very very scary to give birth in the middle of a pandemic. Not knowing what procedures are going to be in a hospital, who can be with you during that crazy challenging time. Definitely added stress, wearing a mask, constantly taking shoes off, wearing sanitizer, and so that was definitely challenging, trying to remember all those things while being pregnant.”

But despite having more challenges this year due to the pandemic, Blue says watching her son grow and learn every day makes it all worth it.