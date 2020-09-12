Mom remembers son she lost in 9/11, ‘he was a wonderful young man’

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri mom lost her 29-year-old son who was working in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Lucy Willett says her son, John Willett, was always happy.

“He was irreplaceable,” said Lucy. “There will never be another one like him. He was a wonderful young man.”

John was appointed treasurer of Taney County right when he got out of college.

“That’s how he came to be in the courthouse. The Republicans didn’t want him in anymore, so they got him out,” said Lucy.

John’s next job took him to New York City. He worked as an emissions trader at the World Trade Center. Lucy remembers the day the terrorists hijacked the planes and crashed them into the towers.

“I got home and saw that on TV,” said Lucy. “It almost killed me. I was pounding on the walls and everything and asking God to take me and leave him. I knew he wasn’t alive because he hadn’t called me.”

Since that day, Lucy says her family keeps her going.

There is a bench named in John’s honor at the Branson High School.

“It makes me feel good that they did this, But I think they should be taking better care of it,” said Lucy. “It looks like it needs a little tender loving care. Kind of like me, it’s getting old.”

Even at 80 years old, Lucy is staying upbeat.

“I do what he would want me to do,” said Lucy. “This is what he would want me to be doing. I’m not so sure he would like all the publicity.”

Lucy says she’s thankful for the thoughts and prayers from family and loved ones.