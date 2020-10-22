Mold found inside marijuana, Missouri investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri is investigating a complaint about mold inside medical marijuana.

At least one half of 1% of all the medical marijuana grown in Missouri has to be tested. Ten labratories have been licensed by Missouri, but only two have been approved to begin operations.

The product is tested for potency, pesticides, fungus, mold and other microbials and metals.

The batch of marijuana with mold growth passed all required testing prior to sale, but additional testing is being done at this time to determine the source of the mold.