MoDOT warns of icy roads, says stay at home if you can

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There were almost 70 vehicle accident calls made to Springfield police between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m, Monday after an arctic air mass made its way through the Ozarks.

MoDOT is asking people to stay at home if they can. But if you need to drive, MoDOT is asking for you to drive slowly.

In preparation for this winter event, MoDOT was out treating the roads all day long by spreading salt and even a little snow plowing.

Ryan West, MoDOT’s maintenance superintendent, says there are ways to tell of the roads will be unsafe before you get in the car.

“There are things you can watch. Watch The precipitation on your windshield, if you start seeing ice forming on your windshield, on your mirrors, there’s a great likelihood that there’s going to be ice on the road,” West said. “Biggest thing is to slow down when they see our yellow trucks out with the lights on, there’s a reason we’re out. A lot of that reason is because we have concerns with the weather and they should be concerned at that time too and they should slow down then.”