MoDOT wants you to avoid Halloween tragedy this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid hitting any ghosts or ghouls this Halloween weekend.

The department is also asking trick-or-treaters to stay alert while they’re out on their quests for candy.

“In dark conditions with an influx of pedestrians, many of them children, Halloween night has the potential to result in increased risks, Drivers and pedestrians both have important roles to play to keep each other safe and avoid a real tragedy,” says MoDOT’s assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer, Jon Nelson.

Safety suggestions from MoDOT for the festive weekend are as follows:

Drivers should be aware of their surroundings and not get distracted.

Especially in the dark as children could be wearing dark clothing.

Those behind the wheel should also drive slow in areas where high foot traffic is.

Drivers should never drive impaired.

Those who are out trick-or-treating should make smart choices, like having a flashlight to make yourself visible to motorists, always walk on the sidewalk and use crosswalks when available, always make sure all traffic has passed or stopped before crossing the road, and avoid distractions at all costs.

Click here for more information on the Show-Me Zero plan and to learn how all Missourians can help make the roadways safer. www.savemolives.com