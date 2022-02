SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Snow in Springfield has been cleared from major roads and highways like I-44, but that is not the case for every street in the Ozarks.

With the sun melting some of the snow off the roads this afternoon, MoDOT warns of refreezing tonight as temperatures dip into the single digits overnight.

Road conditions are starting to clear up in more portions of the state, but the work is not done. With temps getting low again this evening, the chances of refreezing increases. Please continue to give a crews extra room to work so they can clear roads safely. pic.twitter.com/r2OpNfduh8 — MoDOT (@MoDOT) February 4, 2022

There are still slicks areas on roads, so be careful. Remember to drive slow, stay alert, and buckle up.