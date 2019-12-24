Breaking News
MoDOT to replace pipe on Route AM

by: Ed Button, Ozark Radio News

Photo courtesy of MoDOT.

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo (ORN).– Route AM in Texas and Wright counties will be reduced to one lane later this week as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform culvert pipe replacement.

The section of roadway is from east of Walls Street in Wright County to west of Hidden Valley Road in Texas County. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, December 26 through Tuesday, December 31 from 6 am to 3 pm daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs and motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

