MODOT to deal with rain for Phase 2 of HWY 65 Rebuild

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The rain may actually help things as Phase 2 begins Thursday.

The forecast calls for Springfield to get rain over the weekend, right as MODOT is set to start phase 2.

Phase 1, which repaved southbound 65 from Sunshine to Battlefield, was finished on Wednesday night.

‪At 12:01 Thursday morning‬, crews will switch over into phase 2, which will run from Battlefield to Highway 60.

MODOT Resident engineer Brad Gripka says the first aspect of phase 2 is breaking up and removing the old pavement along that stretch over the weekend, right when the forecast calls for rain.

“With the weather, the weather doesn’t really affect the removals of the project. It actually helps with the project,” says Gripka.

Gripka says the ground beneath that old pavement needs to be smoothed over again before it is repaved. That is where the rain comes into play.

“It helps with the compaction of the roadbed, and it kind of settles the dust, and it helps us with the compaction of the subgrade,” says Gripka.

That process would normally require water anyway.

“They aren’t having to come out and bring the water truck out here, so it will keep things moving forward,” Gripka explains.

The oncoming rain won’t slow down the prep for repaving either, which begins next week.

“It shouldn’t affect it that much unless we get like a 5-inch rain. If it’s a gentle rain, we’ll keep on moving, and keep all production going,” Gripka says.

Once phase 2 begins, here are a few things drivers need to know:

Starts at 12 AM Thursday

Southbound on-ramps closed at Sunshine and Battlefield

One lane of traffic will stay open from Sunshine to Battlefield, but the road is closed from Battlefield to James River Freeway

FIND ALTERNATE ROUTE AROUND CLOSURES

The target date for phase 2 completion is August 20.

MODOT will then open traffic up in all directions, as they take a break until September 6.

At that time, they will begin repaving northbound, which is expected to be completed on September 20.

From there, nightly lane closures will occur as striping, guardrails, and shoulder construction will wrap up on November 1.

