MoDOT says Route 160 near Kissee Mills closed for repairs

Route 160 near Kissee Mills closed for repairs

Mo. — A bridge over Beaver Creek has closed due to the bridge structure deteriorating.

U.S. Route 160 near Kissee Mills has been inspected and is showing extreme deterioration on the support components underneath the bridge deck.

The bridge will remain closed until repairs can be made.

Right now there is no guarantee on how long that will take.

Route 160 was built in 1953 and carries approximately 2,000 vehicles a day.

Drivers are urged to use state routes to get around the closing such as Route 125 and Route 76.

Trending Stories