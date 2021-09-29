MoDOT project would improve busy Rogersville intersection

ROGERSVILLE, Mo.- MoDOT will be hosting a public hearing on a proposed project to improve a problematic intersection near Rogersville.

The hearing will be about the intersection of U.S. Route 60 and Missouri Route 125 in Rogersville.

The virtual public hearing will be Tuesday, October 26, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Presenters will talk about the project’s purpose and need, the materials available on the MoDOT website, the current project design, construction impacts, and project schedule.

MoDOT hopes to change the intersection from a traffic signal to an interchange and ramps for safe access on and off the highway. If funding is available, an outer road will be constructed between Route 125 and Farm Road 243. The project goals are to provide for the safe and efficient movement of travelers through the area on both Route 60 and Route 125, MoDOT says.

MoDOT says the project is estimated to cost $25.5 million, and construction will start in 2023-2024.

Those unable to access the online meeting are encouraged to contact MoDOT’s Southwest District Office at 417-895-7600, and accommodations will be made to share the information and gather feedback.

Click here for more on the project.