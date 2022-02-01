SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local agencies have been hard at work getting materials and trucks ready to go before the winter storm. MoDOT Southwest District Engineer, Steve Campbell, said they know this is the biggest storm they’ve had to deal with so far this year.

“Getting equipment ready, trucks ready, generators ready,” said Campbell. “Shifting some trucks and people around to try to balance what we have available.”

Campbell said they want to have every truck out there they can to help with the roads. However, he said this time around will be the first time their staffing shortage issues are going to be more evident.

“Between COVID, between regular sickness, and there is a lot of stuff going along, we can’t put 100% of our trucks on the road right now,” Campbell said. “To date, they’ve been really short duration storms and you didn’t have to cover multiple shifts, 24 hours a day for multiple days, but from what we are hearing so far, this event is going to continue for multiple days, and I think that’s going to present some challenges.”

Besides the staffing complications, Campbell explained the loaded forecast presents many obstacles.

“Some of it’s the fact that it starts with rain and that challenges us a little bit from an ability to put some materials out to pre-treat with,” said Campbell. “Some of it, I don’t think initially, but it will transition into some extremely cold temperatures, and if we get any significant ice going into it, that will present a lot of challenges.”

In Springfield, Public Works crews said they plan on having about 25 to 30 trucks out and about.

“We’ll probably run two shifts, 12-hour shifts,” said Asst. Director of Public Works, Kirk Juranas. “We anticipate having enough crews out there to handle what comes our way.”

MoDOT is warning drivers it’s going to take them a while to get the roads cleared up. As always, they urge drivers to stay home if possible.