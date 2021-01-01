MoDOT prepares for freezing rain possibility in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Snow plow drivers are gearing up for the possibility of freezing rain Thursday night, Dec. 31.

“Of course if you have new year’s eve plans, new year’s day parties planned, if you can delay, postpone, or cancel that’s going to be your best,” said Darin Hamelink, a MoDOT engineer. “If you don’t have to travel tonight, stay home if you can.”

If you are going to drive, make sure to check out the MoDOT Traveler Map online.

According to KOLR10’s meteorologist Jamie Warriner, the biggest threat will be north of Highway 60 in Springfield.

As of 6:10 p.m. on Dec. 31, the roads are all green, which means they are clear.