MoDOT prepares for freezing rain possibility in Springfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MoDOT snow plow_-5929806703171320896

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Snow plow drivers are gearing up for the possibility of freezing rain Thursday night, Dec. 31.

“Of course if you have new year’s eve plans, new year’s day parties planned, if you can delay, postpone, or cancel that’s going to be your best,” said Darin Hamelink, a MoDOT engineer. “If you don’t have to travel tonight, stay home if you can.”

If you are going to drive, make sure to check out the MoDOT Traveler Map online.

According to KOLR10’s meteorologist Jamie Warriner, the biggest threat will be north of Highway 60 in Springfield.

Weather Page

As of 6:10 p.m. on Dec. 31, the roads are all green, which means they are clear.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now