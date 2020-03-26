MoDOT plans to complete scheduled constructions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s that time of year when we start to see a lot of construction but will COVID-19 change operations?

The regional engineer with MoDOT, Steve Campbell, said they are pursuing work plans as normal and are still awarding jobs, they are designing, constructing and inspecting jobs.

Campbell added infrastructure has been deemed a necessary and critical asset within the state and nation despite the coronavirus.

“Infrastructure needs are at the top of the list and it’s up to us, at least with this district and the state of Missouri system to keep those in a condition that will allow all of the resources to be using them that need to be using them in this critical time,” Campbell said. “So, it’s very important.”

A spokesperson with the Springfield Public Works Department said they are also practicing social distancing and continuing construction projects as planned.