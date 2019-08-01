MoDOT offering paid apprenticeship program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Transportation is now offering a paid apprenticeship program for anyone looking for a career in maintenance.

The program offers on-the-job training and related classroom instruction.

The program is also available to current MoDOT employees.

New employees can sign up for the apprenticeship program upon completion of a six-month probationary period.

The U.S. Department of Labor recently recognized that MoDOT’s employee training program meets the requirements for the apprenticeship.

Once the program is finished each individual will earn a Completion of Registered Apprenticeship certificate provided by the U.S. Department of Labor.

For more information on the new program visit www.modot.org or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).