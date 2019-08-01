1  of  2
Breaking News
2 Walmart employees killed in shooting at Southaven, MS store Attention DirecTV Customers

MoDOT offering paid apprenticeship program

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
MoDOT_1470959224115_10210129_ver1.0_640_360_1492720571339.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Transportation is now offering a paid apprenticeship program for anyone looking for a career in maintenance.

The program offers on-the-job training and related classroom instruction.

The program is also available to current MoDOT employees.

New employees can sign up for the apprenticeship program upon completion of a six-month probationary period.

The U.S. Department of Labor recently recognized that MoDOT’s employee training program meets the requirements for the apprenticeship.

Once the program is finished each individual will earn a Completion of Registered Apprenticeship certificate provided by the U.S. Department of Labor.

For more information on the new program visit www.modot.org or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now