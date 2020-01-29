MoDOT looking for more employees

Mo. — Although MoDOT crews will be out tonight they’re actually having a tough time keeping workers.

According to MissouriNet last year, more than 600 MoDOT employees quit, retired or were fired.

The department says while jobs affected by the turnover are throughout all the ranks, it’s seeing a higher turnover in its civil engineers and maintenance operations.

The number one reason employees leave the department is low salaries.

MoDOT is hoping to overcome the problem before it becomes a safety and efficiency issue.

“The more times people have performed those operations, the more times they have ran those routes, the more times they have mowed that corridor or address that sign or whatever it might be, the easier it is and more effective they are in addressing those situations,” said Steve Campbell, MoDOT district engineer. “So, any time you lower your experience levels, you also lower your production levels or your efficiency levels.”

MoDOT’s director of transportation said last week that replacing and training employees who leave will be a big challenge for the department.