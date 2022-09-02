JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is already planning for winter, and is hoping to hire new workers to help keep the roads clear and safe in the event of another major winter storm like the Ozarks experienced in February 2022.

MoDOT has several full-time maintenance and emergency maintenance equipment operator jobs open throughout the state. MoDOT said these jobs start at $17.55 per hour, depending on experience. Workers can earn additional hourly pay when working winter or emergency shifts.

MoDOT said there are opportunities for year-round work in addition to the winter weather positions.

MoDOT’s job opportunities are categorized by region on the agency’s website. Click here for a list of open jobs in the southwest region, which includes Springfield. There are openings in Springfield, Branson, Buffalo, Marshfield, Mt. Vernon, Ozark, Republic, Seymour, Springfield, Stockon and other areas further west.

MoDOT said full-time employees receive training and benefits. For more information on requirements and to apply for open jobs, visit https://www.modot.org/careers.