SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People in the Ozarks aren’t done with winter weather just yet, as OzarksFirst meteorologists predict a snow-filled Friday is upon us.

The region has already had a couple snowy days this year, so how are Missouri agencies going to approach things this time around? OzarksFirst spoke with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

Sgt. Mike McClure with Troop D tells OzarksFirst that normally around this time of year, people in the Ozarks are used to seeing bad weather. Still, he wants to encourage folks to be mindful and aware of what’s coming.

“I’m hoping that most people watching the forecast are going to understand that, ‘If I don’t need to get out, I’m not going to get out,” Sgt. McClure said. “If I am going to get out, I am going to drive carefully. Watch my following distances. For this upcoming event snow plows are going to be out. ‘Make sure I’m giving them plenty of room to work.”

This is Sgt. McClure’s 24th year with MSHP. He says the Ozarks have had much milder winters in the last decade. Regardless of the situation, MSHP always makes sure to plan its hours days in advance.

“Kind of forecast manpower allocation, and really all that amounts to for us is an amendment to our scheduling,” Sgt. McClure said. “We may be doing a 10-hour shift versus our normal eight-hour shift, or we may be doing a 12-hour shift. We may be in 24-hour coverage when we have events that plows are working around the clock because it’s continually coming down.”

Daren Hamelink with MoDOT tells OzarksFirst that his agency will also adjust as needed to the incoming weather.

“Statewide we’re short several hundred drivers,” Hamelink said. “As a state we are shifting resources around to help one another out. For example, for this storm we’re going to be shifting our resources from the southern part of the state north to help Kansas City for example.”

Sgt. McClure admits there have been conditions in the past that created sleet, icy roads or streets covered in snow. If any of those conditions make it harder on you to drive, he recommends checking the forecast and then deciding if it’s worth leaving home.

“It’s a little easier to drive on snow than it is ice, but we still have to maintain that level of caution and not let our confidence outrun our abilities,” Sgt. McClure said. “If you don’t have to get out, don’t get out. If you are going to get out drive carefully. Our speed limits are for ideal conditions.”

For those who still plan on making it out, Hamelink wants to reassure you that MoDOT snow plows will be out and about.

“We’ve got about 1500 trucks statewide,” Hamelink said. “Here in the southwest district we cover about 21 counties. We’ve got roughly 300 trucks and we cover a lot of miles so it does take a while to get around to all the routes. The average loop might take 25, 30 minutes or longer depending on the weather.”

Hamelink says no matter what, it’s very important to leave snow plows enough room to work.

“The driver can’t see you, so you need to stay several hundred feet back,” Hamelink said. “If they can see you in their mirrors that helps us out. And then just the distance because sometimes if it’s a whiteout event, which that does happen when you’re plowing and snow is blowing, we can’t see folks coming around to try and pass. Ideally if you can just stay behind that snow plow would be the best situation.”

If you are heading out of the house these next couple of days, make sure to have at least a half tank of gas and a phone charger handy. Just in case you were to get stranded or stuck in traffic.