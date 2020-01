WILLARD, Mo. — MoDOT crews will be ramping up work on Route 160 between Springfield and Willard next week as long as weather permits.

The end goal is to widen 160 to four lanes between Interstate 44 in Springfield, and Jackson Street in Willard.

Beginning Monday, crews will be stopping traffic for 15 minutes, once a day for rock blasting.

This will happen between ten and two every week-day and could last for the next few months.