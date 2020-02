ROLLA, Mo. — The Mobile Vet Center , a service provided by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, will be rolling through Rolla on Feb. 13.

The center will offer services for veterans suffering from PTSD, sexual trauma, as well as marriage and family counseling.

If you or a loved one needs help, head over to the Rolla Walmart from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

For veterans that need assistance after hours, call 1-877-WAR-VETS.