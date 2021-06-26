Mobile home structure fire reported in Kimberling City

STONE COUNTY, Mo.– A structure fire was reported to have been started in Kimberling City by a female setting a mobile home on fire.

The fire was reported at Liberty Lane past Joe Bald Market at about 9 a.m.

Spot fires were found near the home. The mobile home was not involved in the fire while Southern Stone County Fire Protection District responded as of 9:15 a.m.

Authorities say they are continuing to respond.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

