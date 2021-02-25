Mobile home catches fire in Sparta, building called “a total loss”

SPARTA, Mo. — A mobile home fire happened in Sparta on Thursday, Feb. 25.

According to Sparta’s Assistant Fire Chief Jared Smith, firefighters responded to the home on Blackberry Lane off of Highway 125 at approximately 3:45 p.m. after a neighbor called and reported the burning building.

It was helpful for firefighters to have a fire hydrant right outside the home, but they still encountered heavy fire, holes in the floor and fire above and below them in the living space.

Ozarks First’s crew on scene reports fire trucks from Rogersville, Ozark, Chadwick and Sparta. The back of the mobile home is burned out.

Smith said 30% of the home was burned. The fire began on the backside porch then spread into the attic and home. The smoke and fire damage left the home “a total loss.”

Two people were inside the home when the fire broke out, Smith said both individuals got out unharmed.

Based on the investigation, Smith said the fire looks like it begun outside of the home.

Fire crews are still on scene investigating.

You can view some photos of the scene below: