HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County.

Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash involving the Silverado at 5:55 p.m. on Highway E three miles south of South Fork.

According to the crash report, the Silverado struck cows and a goat in the roadway. Atzert had no injuries. Wilkins was taken to a West Plains hospital with serious injuries. The Silverado was totaled. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

A spokesperson for the MSHP said that five of the herd of cows and the goat were killed in the crash.