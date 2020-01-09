MO man charged in ‘heinous and senseless’ killing graduated from C of O

OZARKS, Mo. (news-leader) — A Missouri man charged in the killing of a prominent St. Louis-area attorney has ties to the Ozarks.

Timothy Michael Banowetz, 28, of Wentzville, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Edwardsville, Illinois attorney Randy Gori. He is also charged with armed robbery, vehicle theft and unlawful restraint.

Banowetz, a current student at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy, enrolled at College of the Ozarks in 2010 and graduated in 2014. He was one of the students selected by the college to travel France, Belgium and Luxembourg with World War II veterans to mark the 70th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge.

Capt. David Vucich with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois – northeast of St. Louis – said, in a news release: “In my 22-year career as a law enforcement official, I (have) seen a lot of gruesome cases but this one elevates to the top of heinous and senseless crimes.”

The evening of Jan. 4, the sheriff’s office was called to a rural home near Edwardsville, where the 47-year-old attorney lived. Gori was pronounced dead at the scene.

